Nasser Yassin tells LBCI: Aid pledged at Paris Conference is allocated to international organizations

Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told LBCI that the financial aid pledged at the Paris Conference does not go to ministries or the state, but is allocated to international organizations partnering in the displaced persons plan.



He also pointed out the coordination with the Ministry of Energy to secure water for the displaced, emphasizing that the winter season requires warnings regarding clothing, heating resources, and moisture reduction equipment.



He added that they will discuss securing diesel for shelter centers.