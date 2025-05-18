Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures

According to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, voter turnout in Lebanon’s ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections reached 6.20% in Beirut, 14.86% in Baalbek-Hermel, and 14.95% across the Bekaa region.



Turnout rates in individual districts were as follows:



Rashaya: 13.37%



Hermel: 13.01%



West Bekaa: 14.04%



Zahle: 15.89%



Baalbek: 15.19%



Beirut: 6.20%



These numbers reflect voter participation as the country continues its third phase of local elections.