Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures

18-05-2025 | 05:07
Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures
Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures

According to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, voter turnout in Lebanon’s ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections reached 6.20% in Beirut, 14.86% in Baalbek-Hermel, and 14.95% across the Bekaa region.

Turnout rates in individual districts were as follows:

Rashaya: 13.37%

Hermel: 13.01%

West Bekaa: 14.04%

Zahle: 15.89%

Baalbek: 15.19%

Beirut: 6.20%

These numbers reflect voter participation as the country continues its third phase of local elections.

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Beit Yahoun
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
