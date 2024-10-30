News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounces Israeli ban on UNRWA activities
Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 06:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounces Israeli ban on UNRWA activities
The Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli Knesset's recent approval of legislation that prohibits the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The ministry described the decision as a "flagrant violation" of international law and relevant international resolutions.
In a statement, the ministry argued that this unprecedented move is part of a systematic Israeli campaign to undermine the agency's credibility and hinder its efforts to provide essential services and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in both host countries and the occupied territories.
It further expressed concern that the legislation would contribute to ongoing Israeli efforts to persuade donor countries to withdraw their funding, which poses a significant threat to regional security and the stability of host countries.
The ministry emphasized that such actions could deprive Palestinians of hope for a better future, potentially leading to increased despair and extremism among the population.
In light of these developments, the ministry called on the international community to respond effectively by maintaining support for UNRWA and providing it with adequate financial resources.
The ministry stressed the importance of continuing these efforts until Palestinian refugees can return to their homeland, following UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948, which affirms their right to return and prevents their resettlement in neighboring countries, particularly Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Foreign Ministry
Lebanon
War
Israel
UNRWA
Next
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon
Baalbek-Hermel governor says war's impact as 'most violent' in region's history
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:34
Biden advisers to visit Israel to discuss ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:34
Biden advisers to visit Israel to discuss ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29
France 'very strongly regrets' Israel's outlawing of UNRWA: Foreign Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29
France 'very strongly regrets' Israel's outlawing of UNRWA: Foreign Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:29
Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies
Lebanon News
11:29
Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies
0
Lebanon News
11:05
Destruction in Iaat: Video captures aftermath of Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
11:05
Destruction in Iaat: Video captures aftermath of Israeli strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
IRGC: Iran and Resistance Axis will respond to Haniyeh's assassination
Middle East News
2024-07-31
IRGC: Iran and Resistance Axis will respond to Haniyeh's assassination
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-21
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-21
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah
0
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Israel places 'great importance' on UNIFIL mission, claims foreign minister
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Israel places 'great importance' on UNIFIL mission, claims foreign minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
2
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
3
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
7
Lebanon News
01:07
Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site
Lebanon News
01:07
Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site
8
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More