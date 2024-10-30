Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounces Israeli ban on UNRWA activities

The Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli Knesset's recent approval of legislation that prohibits the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The ministry described the decision as a "flagrant violation" of international law and relevant international resolutions.



In a statement, the ministry argued that this unprecedented move is part of a systematic Israeli campaign to undermine the agency's credibility and hinder its efforts to provide essential services and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in both host countries and the occupied territories.



It further expressed concern that the legislation would contribute to ongoing Israeli efforts to persuade donor countries to withdraw their funding, which poses a significant threat to regional security and the stability of host countries.



The ministry emphasized that such actions could deprive Palestinians of hope for a better future, potentially leading to increased despair and extremism among the population.



In light of these developments, the ministry called on the international community to respond effectively by maintaining support for UNRWA and providing it with adequate financial resources.



The ministry stressed the importance of continuing these efforts until Palestinian refugees can return to their homeland, following UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948, which affirms their right to return and prevents their resettlement in neighboring countries, particularly Lebanon.