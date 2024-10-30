Ten airstrikes hit Khiam in South Lebanon amid attempts to advance by Israeli forces

2024-10-30 | 06:46
Ten airstrikes hit Khiam in South Lebanon amid attempts to advance by Israeli forces
Ten airstrikes hit Khiam in South Lebanon amid attempts to advance by Israeli forces

Since Wednesday morning, ten Israeli airstrikes have targeted the town of Khiam, South Lebanon, causing multiple fires. 

The town is also facing attempts by Israeli forces to push further into the area under heavy cover fire from warplanes, drones, artillery, and machine guns.

