MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war

MP Paula Yacoubian considered that a regional ceasefire could offer some political "oxygen" to U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.



In an interview with LBCI, Yacoubian emphasized the strategic importance of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Israel to secure concessions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to boost Harris' election prospects.



Yacoubian highlighted the unprecedented losses Hezbollah has faced in the ongoing war and noted that securing guarantees for Israel—preventing Hezbollah from rearming and rebuilding its capabilities—has become a top priority.



She argued that Lebanon's national interest now lies in implementing the Taif Agreement and U.N. Resolution 1559, which, she believes, would protect Lebanon, rebuild the state, and reestablish a policy of neutrality.



Yacoubian also pointed out that the "war of support" has harmed the Palestinian cause, adding that Hezbollah's calculations may have backfired.



"Israel is willing to accept losses and the issue of hostages, viewing the war as existential," she continued.



Additionally, she suggested that Iran is using Hezbollah to strengthen its bargaining position, asserting that Hezbollah has changed significantly post-conflict and that the region remains fraught with deadly ideological battles.