China urges Israel to immediately 'stop fighting'
World News
19-06-2025 | 03:38
China urges Israel to immediately 'stop fighting'
China urged countries in the Middle East, "especially Israel", to cease fighting on Thursday after fresh exchanges of fire with Iran, and as U.S. President Donald Trump warned he was weighing U.S. military action in the conflict.
"China strongly calls on all parties involved in the conflict, especially Israel, to put the interests of the region's people first, immediately cease fire and stop fighting," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.
AFP
World News
China
Israel
Iran
War
