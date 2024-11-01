US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel, sources tell Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 06:39
High views
US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel, sources tell Reuters
US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel, sources tell Reuters

A senior Lebanese political source and a high-level diplomat said that U.S. envoy to Lebanon Amos Hochstein requested this week that Lebanon announce a unilateral ceasefire with Israel as part of efforts to push forward negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict that has lasted over a year.

The sources said Hochstein conveyed the proposal to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Reuters

Lebanon state media says Israel strikes eastern city of Baalbek
France delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation

