EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 11:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday ‌the EU intends to provide 100 million euros ($115.85 million) in humanitarian aid to Lebanon after she ⁠had a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The EU has already provided 40 tons of supplies to Lebanon and plans more humanitarian flights, she said.

She expressed ‌the ⁠EU's solidarity with the Middle East country and its people and welcomed the decision ⁠to ban all Hezbollah military activities.

"We must ensure a sovereign and ⁠stable Lebanon for its people," she said ⁠in a post on X.

Reuters

Lebanon News

World News

Europe

Ursula von der ​Leyen

EU

Lebanon

Aid

LBCI Next
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-06

EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

LBCI
World News
2026-01-13

EU to 'swiftly' propose further sanctions on Iran: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:09

Hezbollah says targeted north Israel with 'dozens of rockets' in new operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Aoun, Macron, and Sharaa hold trilateral call on Lebanon’s escalating security situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:30

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:09

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-10

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-02

Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Israeli defense minister says no time limit on Iran campaign

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

UN says Lebanon drawn deeper into Mideast conflict as hostilities intensify

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More