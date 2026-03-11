News
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says
Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 11:39
High views
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU intends to provide 100 million euros ($115.85 million) in humanitarian aid to Lebanon after she had a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
The EU has already provided 40 tons of supplies to Lebanon and plans more humanitarian flights, she said.
She expressed the EU's solidarity with the Middle East country and its people and welcomed the decision to ban all Hezbollah military activities.
"We must ensure a sovereign and stable Lebanon for its people," she said in a post on X.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
EU
Lebanon
Aid
