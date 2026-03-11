EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday ‌the EU intends to provide 100 million euros ($115.85 million) in humanitarian aid to Lebanon after she ⁠had a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



The EU has already provided 40 tons of supplies to Lebanon and plans more humanitarian flights, she said.



She expressed ‌the ⁠EU's solidarity with the Middle East country and its people and welcomed the decision ⁠to ban all Hezbollah military activities.



"We must ensure a sovereign and ⁠stable Lebanon for its people," she said ⁠in a post on X.



