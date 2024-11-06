Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes launched eight airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut since Wednesday afternoon, targeting the areas of Haret Hreik, Laylaki, Al-Maamoura, Borj El Brajneh, and the area known as Hay al-Amerikan.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Beirut

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Lebanon media says six buildings leveled in Israel strikes on Beirut suburb of Laylaki

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Lebanon's state media reports 13 Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Lebanese health ministry details death toll from Israeli airstrikes, now at 3,050

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More