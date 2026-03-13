Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh in the Tyre district in South Lebanon, calling on them to evacuate buildings identified in a map released by the Israeli army.



Adraee said the Israeli army plans to strike what it described as military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the near future.



Residents of the buildings marked in red on the map, as well as nearby structures, were urged to evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away from the area.



The warning added that remaining in the vicinity of the targeted buildings could put civilians at risk because they are located near facilities allegedly used by Hezbollah.