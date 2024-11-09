Death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 3,136, with 91 more injured in Friday strikes

2024-11-09 | 11:40
Death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 3,136, with 91 more injured in Friday strikes
Death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 3,136, with 91 more injured in Friday strikes

A daily report from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated that Israeli airstrikes on Friday, November 8, 2024, killed 19 individuals and injured 91 others. 

The total toll from the ongoing aggression has reached 3,136 dead and 13,979 wounded.
 
May be a graphic of map and text that says '2024 Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) SINCE E BEGINNING OF HE EAGGRESSION 8NOVEMBER 8NOVEMBER2024 2024 3 136 Martyrs Health Services Hotlines 13 979 Wounded 1214 1214-1787 1787 8NOV 2024 19 Martyrs 91 Wounded COVERNORATE Martyrs 618 Wounded 2539 น Martyrs 2252 Wounded 10 896 Martyrs Wounded 194 1263 Martyrs Wounded Vehieles HEALTH SECTOR തන 180 attacka 306 WOUNDED 02 244 87 D MARTYRS 08 WOUNDED4 49 40 MARATIU 65 213 MARTYRS 04 WOUNDED 03 MARTYRS 07 WOUNDED 37 REPUBLIC LEBANON PUBLIC REALTH'

