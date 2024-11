The Israeli army has claimed to have launched a new wave of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs over recent hours, targeting weapons depots, command centers, and Hezbollah rocket batteries.



"A short while ago, Israeli Air Force warplanes, directed by military intelligence, completed a new wave of airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The strikes targeted weapons depots and a military command center used by Hezbollah," Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, said in a post on X.



"These strikes are part of ongoing efforts to neutralize Hezbollah's capabilities to prevent attacks against the Israeli army and Israel’s home front. They are also aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons production and storage sites, which the group has established in central Beirut over recent years."



He said that the targets hit were located within densely populated areas, "serving as yet another example of Hezbollah’s alleged use of Lebanese civilians as human shields."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع استكمل موجة جديدة من الغارات على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية: على مدار الساعات الماضية تم استهداف مستودعات أسلحة ومقرات قيادة إرهابية وبطارية صواريخ لحزب الله في #بيروت



🔸استكملت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو بتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية قبل قليل موجة جديدة من الغارات… pic.twitter.com/oU5W6NDM8L — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 13, 2024