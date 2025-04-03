Syria monitor says Israeli strikes on Hama base kill four

Middle East News
03-04-2025 | 00:47
Syria monitor says Israeli strikes on Hama base kill four

A Syria monitor said Israeli strikes Wednesday on a military airport in central Syria's Hama province killed four people and put the facility out of service after Israel said it struck a base there.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "four people were killed and others wounded, including Syrian defense ministry personnel, in the strikes on Hama military airport," adding that the raids put the facility "completely out of service."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Monitor

Israel

Strikes

Hama

