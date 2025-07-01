Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria

News Bulletin Reports
01-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Drug trafficking networks operating between Syria, Lebanon, and the Gulf show no signs of slowing, with new smuggling attempts thwarted almost daily across the region.

In the latest operation, Lebanese customs authorities at the Beirut Port intercepted a shipment containing five million amphetamine pills, known locally as Captagon, and arrested one of the suspects involved.

According to details published by the Saudi Press Agency and confirmed by Lebanese sources to LBCI, the shipment originated in Syria and was transported through Lebanon. The drugs were meticulously concealed inside glass and porcelain kitchenware, a common method used by smugglers to disguise illicit cargo.

The operation was carried out after Lebanon's Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit received intelligence from Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Drug Control regarding the concealed shipment inside a container at Beirut Port.

Despite the sophisticated concealment, customs officers successfully tracked and intercepted the container, uncovering the massive quantity of Captagon hidden among tableware items.

Investigations revealed that the smugglers had planned to route the shipment through Georgia before reaching Saudi Arabia. 

Authorities say this tactic, involving transit through a third country, is designed to evade suspicion, especially after several high-profile drug seizures involving shipments originating directly from Lebanon and Syria to Gulf states.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry praised the positive cooperation with Lebanese authorities in tracking and intercepting narcotics, stressing the kingdom's ongoing commitment to confronting criminal networks targeting the Gulf with drug trafficking.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Drug

Shipment

Lebanon

Smuggling

Million

Captagon

Pills

Saudi Arabia

Syria

LBCI Next
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-28

Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-19

Syria says foiled attempt to smuggle out four million captagon tablets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30

No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-21

B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-10

Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29

Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

No Iranian attack recorded at any US base other than Qatar, US military official tells Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More