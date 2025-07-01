News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
01-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Drug trafficking networks operating between Syria, Lebanon, and the Gulf show no signs of slowing, with new smuggling attempts thwarted almost daily across the region.
In the latest operation, Lebanese customs authorities at the Beirut Port intercepted a shipment containing five million amphetamine pills, known locally as Captagon, and arrested one of the suspects involved.
According to details published by the Saudi Press Agency and confirmed by Lebanese sources to LBCI, the shipment originated in Syria and was transported through Lebanon. The drugs were meticulously concealed inside glass and porcelain kitchenware, a common method used by smugglers to disguise illicit cargo.
The operation was carried out after Lebanon's Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit received intelligence from Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Drug Control regarding the concealed shipment inside a container at Beirut Port.
Despite the sophisticated concealment, customs officers successfully tracked and intercepted the container, uncovering the massive quantity of Captagon hidden among tableware items.
Investigations revealed that the smugglers had planned to route the shipment through Georgia before reaching Saudi Arabia.
Authorities say this tactic, involving transit through a third country, is designed to evade suspicion, especially after several high-profile drug seizures involving shipments originating directly from Lebanon and Syria to Gulf states.
A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry praised the positive cooperation with Lebanese authorities in tracking and intercepting narcotics, stressing the kingdom's ongoing commitment to confronting criminal networks targeting the Gulf with drug trafficking.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Drug
Shipment
Lebanon
Smuggling
Million
Captagon
Pills
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Next
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia
0
Middle East News
2025-05-19
Syria says foiled attempt to smuggle out four million captagon tablets
Middle East News
2025-05-19
Syria says foiled attempt to smuggle out four million captagon tablets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-21
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
World News
2025-06-21
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
No Iranian attack recorded at any US base other than Qatar, US military official tells Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-23
No Iranian attack recorded at any US base other than Qatar, US military official tells Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
3
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
5
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
6
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More