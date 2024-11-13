Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs again after intense bombardment

2024-11-13 | 17:37
Israel strikes Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs again after intense bombardment
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs again after intense bombardment

The Israeli army launched another round of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs early Thursday, continuing its assault on the area after two days of intense bombardment.

Since the escalation began, Israeli warplanes reportedly targeted many locations in the southern suburbs, an area heavily populated.
 

