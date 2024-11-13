News
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs again after intense bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 17:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs again after intense bombardment
The Israeli army launched another round of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs early Thursday, continuing its assault on the area after two days of intense bombardment.
Since the escalation began, Israeli warplanes reportedly targeted many locations in the southern suburbs, an area heavily populated.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Beirut
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanese Army during meeting with General Joseph Aoun
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
Previous
