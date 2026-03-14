Israeli airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 15:10
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Israeli airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs
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Israeli airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

An Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday evening.

Lebanon News

airstrike

Beirut’s

southern

suburbs

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