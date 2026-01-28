News
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
28-01-2026 | 13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As Israeli officials speak of U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement between Washington and Tehran, being shaped by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, concerns are mounting that such a deal may not include Israel’s demands, particularly regarding the fate of ballistic missiles and uranium enrichment.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his threat of a strong response against Iran should it retaliate for a U.S. strike by attacking Israel.
The rhetoric has further intensified debate and tension inside Israel, adding uncertainty not only over the decision President Donald Trump may take, but also over the course Netanyahu is pursuing toward Iran.
While Israel has promoted reports suggesting Trump has refused to discuss options presented by his national security team, military officials say intensified U.S. military preparations — from deploying naval fleets to readying air forces — would allow Trump, if diplomacy fails, to decide on a strike that Israelis say would be more dangerous than previous ones.
Such a strike would not be limited to a single front, given Tehran’s allies across the region, from Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, and Iran’s warning that it would respond with an all-out war.
