UN Security Council denounces attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 17:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Security Council denounces attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN Security Council denounces attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon

The U.N. Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday condemned attacks in recent weeks on the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling on all parties to respect the safety of members of that force.

"They urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises. They recalled that peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack," the UNSC said in a statement, noting in particular attacks on October 29, November 7, and November 8.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

United Nations

Security Council

UNIFIL

Peacekeepers

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanese Army during meeting with General Joseph Aoun
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
02:39

Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran: Attack on nuclear sites improbable

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Iran's President nominates Abbas Araghchi as FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More