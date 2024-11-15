Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

The Lebanese government is reviewing a U.S. truce proposal in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Lebanese officials told AFP on Friday, more than a month since cross-border clashes escalated into a full-blown war.



A top government official in Beirut, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson discussed with senior Lebanese officials on Thursday a 13-point proposal that includes a 60-day truce, during which Lebanon will redeploy troops at the border.



The official added that Israel has yet to respond to the plan.



