News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
The Lebanese government is reviewing a U.S. truce proposal in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Lebanese officials told AFP on Friday, more than a month since cross-border clashes escalated into a full-blown war.
A top government official in Beirut, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson discussed with senior Lebanese officials on Thursday a 13-point proposal that includes a 60-day truce, during which Lebanon will redeploy troops at the border.
The official added that Israel has yet to respond to the plan.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
War
United States
Next
Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Israel’s stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Israel’s stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:20
Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike
Lebanon News
14:20
Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike
0
Lebanon News
14:01
Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured
Lebanon News
14:01
Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured
0
Lebanon News
13:39
French peacekeeper dies in UNIFIL convoy accident near Chamaa village: Statement
Lebanon News
13:39
French peacekeeper dies in UNIFIL convoy accident near Chamaa village: Statement
0
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli military 'completes' third wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli military 'completes' third wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson claims
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
0
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli military 'completes' third wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
13:24
Israeli military 'completes' third wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson claims
0
World News
2024-07-20
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
World News
2024-07-20
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
3
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
08:04
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
Lebanon News
08:04
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
7
Lebanon News
03:17
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:17
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More