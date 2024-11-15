Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 13:49
High views
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
0min
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

The Lebanese government is reviewing a U.S. truce proposal in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Lebanese officials told AFP on Friday, more than a month since cross-border clashes escalated into a full-blown war.

A top government official in Beirut, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson discussed with senior Lebanese officials on Thursday a 13-point proposal that includes a 60-day truce, during which Lebanon will redeploy troops at the border. 

The official added that Israel has yet to respond to the plan.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

War

United States

