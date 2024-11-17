News
Hamas mourns death of Hezbollah Media Official Mohammad Afif, condemns Israeli attack
2024-11-17 | 13:32
Hamas mourned the death of Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah’s media relations official, in a statement condemning the Israeli attack.
Hamas stated, "We strongly condemn the heinous crime committed by Israel. The assassination of a political and media figure will not silence the voice of the resistance. Instead, it reveals the moral abyss in which the occupation resides and its intolerance of Hezbollah's message, just as its settlements, positions, and bases cannot endure the resistance's rockets and drones.''
The statement continued, ''We affirm that this criminal policy pursued by the occupation will not deter the free resistance forces from their mission to break the will of this fascist occupier and remove it from our land and holy sites."
Hamas described Mohammad Afif as: "A bold and defiant voice of resistance. During the height of the Zionist aggression on Lebanon, his courageous appearances from the heart of Beirut’s southern suburbs challenged the occupation, exposed its crimes, and dismantled its false narratives and malicious propaganda."
The statement concluded with condolences: "We extend our deepest condolences to the leadership of Hezbollah, the family of the martyr, and the great Lebanese people. We affirm that this pure blood, interwoven with the blood of the martyr leaders in Lebanon and Palestine, will not be shed in vain. By the will of God and through the resolve, resilience, and valor of our heroic resistance and steadfast people, it will lead to victory over this criminal enemy."
