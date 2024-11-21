Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured

2024-11-21 | 13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday the latest toll from Israeli airstrikes, revealing 25 more individuals killed and 121 others injured from attacks on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. 

The latest casualties bring the total number of those killed since the start of the Israeli aggression to 3,583, with 15,244 others wounded.
May be an image of map and text that says '2024 Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE EAGGRESSION 20 NOVEMBER 2024 3 583 Martyrs Health Services Hotlines 15 244 Wounded 1214 1214-1787 1787 20 NOV 2024 25 Martyrs 121 Wounded CONTINCATE DOVEINGIATE Martyrs Wounded 674 2697 2508 Wounded 11869 Martyrs 231 Wounded 1346 Martyrs Wounded Vehieles HEALTH SECTOR Hospitals နာသသံး 214 attackao 321 249 94 MARTYRS 16 WOUNDED 72 中口 67 40 226 MARTYRS 09 WOUNDED 49 REPUBLIC LEBANON MINISTRY PUBLIC REALTH'

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Attacks

