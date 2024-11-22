Lebanon's daily toll report: 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded since start of hostilities

Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 13:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s daily toll report: 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded since start of hostilities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's daily toll report: 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded since start of hostilities

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry released its daily report on the casualties and impact of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.  

According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, November 21, 2024, killed 62 people and left 111 injured. 

This brings the total toll since the beginning of the attacks to 3,645 killed and 15,355 wounded.  

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Daily

Toll

Report

Killed

Wounded

Israel

War

LBCI Next
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Daily report: 3,102 killed and 13,819 wounded since start of Israel's war on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon reports over 300 Israeli airstrikes in 48 hours, toll reaches 3,516 killed: Here are the latest numbers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
15:14

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon's death toll to 2,574, escalating humanitarian crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

More than 200 Chinese citizens evacuated from Lebanon: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
15:14

Security establishment recommends agreement with Lebanon, final decision rests with Netanyahu: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More