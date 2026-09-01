President Aoun on Greater Lebanon anniversary: Priority is to end wars, preserve sovereignty and move forward with state-building

Lebanon News
01-09-2026 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun on Greater Lebanon anniversary: Priority is to end wars, preserve sovereignty and move forward with state-building
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun on Greater Lebanon anniversary: Priority is to end wars, preserve sovereignty and move forward with state-building

President Joseph Aoun, marking the anniversary of the proclamation of Greater Lebanon on September 1, 1920, said the historic milestone helped shape the idea of Lebanon through a political entity that brought together the country’s diverse communities and established the constitutional foundations of the state.

Aoun said the process continued with the adoption of the Lebanese Constitution and the establishment of the republic in 1926, whose centenary is being marked this year, followed by independence and the creation of state institutions.

“Despite challenges and conflicts, Lebanon has endured and is returning to play its role among nations,” Aoun said.

He stressed that the priority today is to end wars, preserve sovereignty, build strong state institutions and revive the economy and business sector.

Aoun said these goals can only be achieved if all Lebanese return to the authority of the state, stressing that it remains the sole reference for all citizens and that the National Pact provides a common foundation for preserving diversity within national unity.

Lebanon News

Greater

Lebanon

anniversary:

Priority

wars,

preserve

sovereignty

forward

state-building

LBCI Next
FM Rajji meets WHO’s new representative in Lebanon
President Aoun: Lebanese Armenians have a positive role in strengthening the state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-06

President Aoun, Norwegian ambassador discuss Lebanon developments and state sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-05

President Aoun to CNN: We have a great opportunity to end hostilities between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-10

President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

President Aoun: Lebanon insists its negotiation path is independent, state holds exclusive authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

FM Rajji meets WHO’s new representative in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

President Aoun: Lebanese Armenians have a positive role in strengthening the state

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices change across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-31

President Aoun from Greece: Diplomacy is the best path forward, we seek Greek support on framework agreement with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25

The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-28

US to set limits on Egyptian bank in effort to pressure Iran: Official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-01

Lebanon’s Defense Minister signs mine action support agreement with UNDP and donor countries

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-31

Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas' 'genuine' disarmament: Political source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More