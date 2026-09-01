President Aoun on Greater Lebanon anniversary: Priority is to end wars, preserve sovereignty and move forward with state-building

President Joseph Aoun, marking the anniversary of the proclamation of Greater Lebanon on September 1, 1920, said the historic milestone helped shape the idea of Lebanon through a political entity that brought together the country’s diverse communities and established the constitutional foundations of the state.



Aoun said the process continued with the adoption of the Lebanese Constitution and the establishment of the republic in 1926, whose centenary is being marked this year, followed by independence and the creation of state institutions.



“Despite challenges and conflicts, Lebanon has endured and is returning to play its role among nations,” Aoun said.



He stressed that the priority today is to end wars, preserve sovereignty, build strong state institutions and revive the economy and business sector.



Aoun said these goals can only be achieved if all Lebanese return to the authority of the state, stressing that it remains the sole reference for all citizens and that the National Pact provides a common foundation for preserving diversity within national unity.