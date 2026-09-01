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EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
Lebanon News
01-09-2026 | 11:41
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EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said more than 10 EU member states are prepared to contribute personnel and resources to a new military and civilian mission to advise and train Lebanon’s armed forces.
The proposed mission would seek to strengthen Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, allowing the Lebanese army to focus on its responsibilities, including the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The initiative comes as international efforts intensify to strengthen Lebanon’s state institutions and support the expansion of state authority across the country.
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