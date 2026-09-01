Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has brought the issue of the Ali al-Taher hills in South Lebanon back into focus, amid reports that Hezbollah fighters remain entrenched in a tunnel there, after two attempts to resolve the situation without military intervention failed.



The first initiative was a U.S.-backed effort to establish a channel of communication with Hezbollah through Turkish and Qatari mediation. The second involved an attempt to transfer control of the area from Hezbollah to the Lebanese army, an initiative led by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. According to Israeli security sources, both Israel and Hezbollah have rejected the proposal.



The failure of the two initiatives has brought the possibility of a military solution closer than at any time before, despite repeated warnings against such a move.



According to Israeli security and intelligence assessments, Hezbollah’s ability to intervene to support or evacuate the fighters trapped inside the tunnel has become limited. The likelihood of a direct confrontation with the Israeli army at the site is also considered limited, the assessments say.



The developments come as Israeli officials claim Hezbollah is facing difficulties in pushing for an end to direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.



Meanwhile, Israeli security preparations are also expanding amid growing concerns over Iran and expectations of a possible escalation.



The situation is also being closely monitored on the Syrian front, where Israeli authorities are conducting internal assessments based on intelligence reports alleging that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is seeking to strengthen Islamist groups hostile to Israel in areas near the border.