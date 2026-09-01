Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV

Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 12:53
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Several explosions heard in Iran&#39;s south along Hormuz Strait: State TV
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Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV

Iranian state television reported on Tuesday that several explosions were heard in the country's south along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Multiple explosions heard in the east of Bandar Abbas and around Qeshm Island," state television said, adding that "no incidents or damage have been reported" so far in the southern Hormozgan Province.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Iran

Hormuz Strait

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