Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military

Lebanon News
01-09-2026 | 07:49
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Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military
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Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal met Jordan’s King Abdullah II during a two-day visit to Jordan, with talks focusing on support for Lebanon and its military.

King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Lebanon’s security and sovereignty and backed an international conference in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces, set to take place in Paris on September 17.

The conference aims to strengthen the army’s operational capabilities and its ability to carry out its national responsibilities.

During the visit, Haykal also met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti at the Jordanian Armed Forces General Headquarters.

The two discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen military cooperation and coordination, while highlighting the importance of supporting the Lebanese Army amid ongoing challenges.

Haykal thanked Jordan for its continued efforts to strengthen the Lebanese military and support its role in the country.

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