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President Aoun: Lebanese Armenians have a positive role in strengthening the state
Lebanon News
01-09-2026 | 05:03
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President Aoun: Lebanese Armenians have a positive role in strengthening the state
President Joseph Aoun said Lebanese Armenians play a positive role in building the country, stressing that Lebanon needs a strong and capable state after years of conflict.
Speaking during a meeting with Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian and a delegation from the community, Aoun said the integration of Lebanese Armenians into society has contributed significantly across various sectors.
“The state protects everyone. The Lebanese are tired of statelets and parallel institutions,” Aoun said.
He added that the decisions taken by the authorities were intended to serve the interests of the Lebanese people, who have grown weary of war and whose hope lies in establishing a strong and capable state.
Aoun stressed that he is not opposed to political parties but said they should play a constructive role in building the state rather than undermining it.
For his part, Patriarch Minassian said it was their duty to thank and support Aoun, while encouraging all institutions to continue working toward peace.
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