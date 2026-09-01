Fuel prices change across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
01-09-2026 | 02:16
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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
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Fuel prices change across Lebanon

On Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 33,000, while diesel rose by LBP 13,000 and gas decreased by LBP 1,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,571,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,589,000
Diesel: LBP 2,446,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,167,000

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Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops
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