Lebanon's FM highlights Resolution 1701 as key to peace, urges ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM highlights Resolution 1701 as key to peace, urges ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's FM highlights Resolution 1701 as key to peace, urges ceasefire

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed Lebanon's condemnation of Israeli attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces. 

In a statement at the Rome MED Dialogues conference, he said, "A small country like Lebanon requires protection from the United Nations."

He pointed out that the situation in Palestine over the past decades has had an impact on Lebanon.

Minister Bou Habib also called for international assistance to build a strong Lebanese army.

He emphasized that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 is the key to bringing peace to Lebanon, adding, "There should be no weapons outside the framework of the state."

He also called for an immediate ceasefire so citizens on both sides could return to their homes.

Additionally, he urged Europe to strengthen its partnership with Lebanon to help bring peace to the country.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Abdallah Bou Habib

Israel

Attacks

United Nations

UNIFIL

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Israel says hit Hezbollah command center in deadly weekend Basta strike: AFP
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

UNIFIL vows to stay in Lebanon despite several 'deliberate' Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel warns Tyre residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation alert for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Lebanon reports 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded since start of war

LBCI
Sports News
2024-11-20

Israeli strike leaves Lebanese footballer Celine Haidar in coma

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah reveals attacks on Israeli forces amid Israel's infiltration attempts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:47

Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More