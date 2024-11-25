Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed Lebanon's condemnation of Israeli attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces.



In a statement at the Rome MED Dialogues conference, he said, "A small country like Lebanon requires protection from the United Nations."



He pointed out that the situation in Palestine over the past decades has had an impact on Lebanon.



Minister Bou Habib also called for international assistance to build a strong Lebanese army.



He emphasized that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 is the key to bringing peace to Lebanon, adding, "There should be no weapons outside the framework of the state."



He also called for an immediate ceasefire so citizens on both sides could return to their homes.



Additionally, he urged Europe to strengthen its partnership with Lebanon to help bring peace to the country.