MP Ibrahim Moussawi slams US envoy's remarks, calls for official response

MP Ibrahim Moussawi strongly criticized recent statements made by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, in which Barrack alluded to "reintegrating Lebanon into the historic lands of the Levant," describing the remarks as dangerous and reflective of a broader American-Israeli agenda for the region.

"These comments reveal the outlines of a pre-planned American-Zionist project not only for the region as a whole but specifically for Lebanon," Moussawi said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that Barrack appears to have misunderstood or disregarded the nature of Lebanon, asserting: "Lebanon is a nation that does not yield to threats or compromise its sovereignty. It is the country of resistance, dignity, and resilience."
 
Moussawi urged the Lebanese state at all political and diplomatic levels to issue a firm and strong response to Barrack's comments. He called on the Foreign Affairs Ministry to immediately summon the U.S. ambassador and deliver an official rejection of the envoy's statements.

He further demanded that Lebanon publicly assert the need for the U.S. administration to respect the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal affairs and to abide by the diplomatic role it claims to uphold.

