Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?

News Bulletin Reports
13-07-2025 | 12:55
High views
Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?
2min
Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

What happens if land crossings close between Lebanon and Syria?

Uncertainty looms over Lebanon's agricultural sector as reports circulate about a possible Syrian decision to close land border crossings with Lebanon, a move that farmers warn could deal a severe blow to already strained export routes.

Lebanon exports more than $1 billion worth of agricultural and industrial goods annually, with around 80% of these shipments historically heading to Arab markets by land through Syria. This route, once considered fast and cost-effective, has long served as a key gateway for goods destined for the Gulf, Iraq, Jordan, and beyond.

However, circumstances have significantly changed. 

Since the Assad government raised transit fees in 2018 and Saudi Arabia closed its market to Lebanese goods in 2022, only about 10% of Lebanon's exports continue to move through Syria—primarily agricultural products en route to Iraq and Jordan.

To adapt, Lebanese exporters turned to more costly maritime alternatives. Goods bound for the Gulf now travel via Egypt's Suez Canal, while shipments to Iraq often depart from Tripoli Port, continuing through Turkey by land.

Even that limited 10% overland volume is now in jeopardy. Syrian government sources have reportedly hinted at the potential closure of border crossings. 

The prospect has raised alarm among Lebanese farmers, who had only recently welcomed a positive development: a reduction in Syrian transit fees from 10% to 2%, announced three months ago by the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Lebanon's Agriculture Minister, Nizar Hani, warned of a looming "serious marketing crisis" that could paralyze the country's agricultural output, citing narrowing export options and diminishing access to Gulf markets. He said the sector faces "stacking challenges that threaten its sustainability."

