Kuwaiti Interior Minister arrives in Lebanon to boost bilateral security cooperation

Lebanon News
13-07-2025 | 10:19
Kuwaiti Interior Minister arrives in Lebanon to boost bilateral security cooperation
0min
Kuwaiti Interior Minister arrives in Lebanon to boost bilateral security cooperation

Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, leading a delegation of security and administrative officials on an official visit.

He was welcomed at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport by Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad Al-Hajjar. The two ministers held a bilateral meeting in the airport's VIP lounge, during which they emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between their respective ministries.

Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration and exchange expertise in the fields of security and public service in a manner that supports mutual interests and reflects the strong fraternal ties between Lebanon and Kuwait.

