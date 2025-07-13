The Lebanese Army announced that its Air Force helicopters have returned to Qlayaat Air Base in Akkar after completing a firefighting mission in Syria's Latakia countryside.



The operation, which took place between July 7 and July 13, was launched in response to widespread wildfires and aimed to prevent further spread and extinguish remaining hotspots.



According to a statement from the army, the helicopters returned after the fires were fully contained across all affected areas.



During the mission, the commander of the Syrian Arab Army's Air Force met with the participating Lebanese personnel, praising their efforts and commending the high level of cooperation and coordination between the teams involved.