Lebanese Army denies claims of militant infiltration and troop withdrawal in Bekaa

Lebanon News
13-07-2025 | 07:17
Lebanese Army denies claims of militant infiltration and troop withdrawal in Bekaa
0min
Lebanese Army denies claims of militant infiltration and troop withdrawal in Bekaa

The Lebanese Army denied circulating social media reports alleging the infiltration of armed groups into Lebanon and the army's withdrawal from border areas in the Bekaa region.

In an official statement, the army affirmed that its units continue to carry out routine operations to secure the Lebanese-Syrian border while also maintaining internal security to prevent any breach of peace or stability.

The army called on the public and media outlets to exercise caution in reporting news related to military and security developments, urging a sense of responsibility and warning against spreading rumors that could cause unnecessary panic among citizens.

