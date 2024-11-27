UN chief Guterres sees Lebanon ceasefire as first 'ray of hope' in Mideast conflict

Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 12:47
High views
LBCI
UN chief Guterres sees Lebanon ceasefire as first &#39;ray of hope&#39; in Mideast conflict
0min
UN chief Guterres sees Lebanon ceasefire as first 'ray of hope' in Mideast conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that took effect earlier on Wednesday was "the first ray of hope" in the regional conflict after months of escalation.

"It is essential that those who signed the ceasefire commitment respect it in full," he said in a short statement, speaking during a visit to his native Lisbon alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, also urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Reuters
 

