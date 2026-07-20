Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call

Lebanon News
20-07-2026 | 06:13
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Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call
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Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the wider region, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, the two leaders reviewed ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Lebanon and across the region.

During the conversation, Aoun expressed his deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia's continued support for Lebanon and praised the kingdom's efforts to promote regional peace and stability, the statement said.

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Joseph Aoun

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