Speaker Berri announces parliamentary session for presidential election on January 9, 2025

2024-11-28 | 04:26



Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, has announced that a session will be held on January 9, 2025, for the election of a new president.

This announcement comes amid ongoing political challenges in Lebanon, as the country continues to struggle with a vacuum in the presidency.

Lebanon News

Parliament

Session

President

Election

Nabih Berri

