Ukrainian drone strike hits key Russian oil port, at least one vessel hit

A Ukrainian drone attack struck one of Russia's main Black Sea oil ports on Sunday, causing a fire and damaging at least one ship, as Kyiv tries to undermine Russia's war effort by targeting its energy infrastructure.



Ukraine has for several months been striking Russian oil refineries, depots and pipelines in a bid to undermine the Russian economy.



Footage on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram news channels appeared to show a terminal and one tanker ablaze at night. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the timing or location of the images.



