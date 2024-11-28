Axios: Israel informed US ahead of airstrike near Sidon

Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Axios: Israel informed US ahead of airstrike near Sidon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Axios: Israel informed US ahead of airstrike near Sidon

According to Axios, an Israeli official revealed that Israel had informed the United States in advance about the airstrike targeting a 'Hezbollah site' near Sidon in South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Axios

Israel

US

Airstrike

Sidon

LBCI Next
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Qaa-Jusiyah land border crossing between Lebanon and Syria reopens, says minister
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:29

Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:02

Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Full resumption of flights expected between December 5 and 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
World News
15:29

Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:30

Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More