Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three

2024-12-03 | 01:12
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon towns kill nine, injure three

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported that Israeli airstrikes on two southern Lebanese towns have left nine dead and three injured in initial counts.

An airstrike on Haris killed five people and wounded two, while another strike on Tallouseh claimed four lives and injured one. 

The ministry’s emergency operations center released the figures, describing them as preliminary.
 

