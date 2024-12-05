Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

An Israeli force conducted an excavation operation near the al-Naqqar pond, located south of Shebaa, on Thursday. 

The operation involved the construction of an earthen barrier in the area.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Barrier

Shebaa

Al-Naqqar pond

