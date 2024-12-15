PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

2024-12-15 | 05:53
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid
2min
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, announced that the country requires at least $5 billion for reconstruction, according to World Bank estimates.

Speaking at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's annual political forum in Rome, Mikati emphasized the need for the full implementation of the U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire agreement to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and facilitate the return of displaced individuals.

"This is a direct responsibility of the agreement's sponsors, the United States and France," Mikati said, urging immediate action to address Israeli violations and stabilize Lebanon's constitutional institutions, including the election of a new president.

Mikati condemned recent Israeli violations in Lebanon, saying they caused massive loss of life, widespread displacement, and severe damage to infrastructure. 

He stressed that implementing the ceasefire deal and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 is essential for long-term stability. 

"This agreement could ease tensions along the southern front," he added.

Lebanon remains committed to strengthening its army in line with Resolution 1701, Mikati said, highlighting the urgency of international assistance to rebuild damaged infrastructure and address the humanitarian crisis.

Mikati also called for international efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. 

"The strain on Lebanon's resources is unsustainable, intensifying economic challenges and competition for jobs and services," he said, urging Europe to invest in early recovery efforts in Syria's safe zones.

Mikati highlighted regional shifts, praising Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations for prioritizing a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. 

He also reaffirmed Lebanon's strong ties with Italy, a key trading partner and supporter of the U.N. peacekeeping force- UNIFIL-in southern Lebanon. Mikati commended Italy's commitment to regional security, particularly its response to the recent Israeli attack on the Italian Battalion in the south.

"Lebanon deeply values Italy's dedication to peacekeeping and the broader partnership that promotes stability in the Mediterranean," Mikati concluded.
 

