US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism about convincing Saudi Arabia to join the normalization agreements with Israel, noting that Syria and Lebanon could also join the normalization process.



During an event with the Jewish community in Washington, Witkoff linked Lebanon and Syria's potential normalization with Israel to the significant strikes that both Hezbollah and former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have endured.



He believes Lebanon can mobilize efforts toward normalization with Israel.



Before meeting with the Jewish community in Washington, Witkoff clarified details of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, emphasizing that "the devil is in the details."