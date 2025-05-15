News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
15-05-2025 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry published the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Tripoli district.
Click
here
to check the full results.
Lebanon News
Tripoli
District
Municipal
Election
Results
Next
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:07
Trump says Qatar will invest $10 billion in Al Udeid Air Base
Middle East News
06:07
Trump says Qatar will invest $10 billion in Al Udeid Air Base
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
0
World News
05:53
Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'
World News
05:53
Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:18
Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:18
Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
0
Lebanon News
04:02
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
Lebanon News
04:02
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Lebanese Army vows firm response after UN vehicle torched
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Lebanese Army vows firm response after UN vehicle torched
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
3
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Lebanon News
13:21
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
4
Lebanon News
07:30
Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:30
Israel army claims killing Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
6
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
03:39
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
7
Lebanon News
09:08
Interior Minister Hajjar says Tripoli vote count nearing completion, denies fraud
Lebanon News
09:08
Interior Minister Hajjar says Tripoli vote count nearing completion, denies fraud
8
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More