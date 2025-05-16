News
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon News
16-05-2025 | 02:36
High views
2
min
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri linked the ongoing escalation in the south to the unprecedented developments in Syria, summarizing his position by saying it all falls under the umbrella of "reconciliation with Israel."
Speaking to
Asas Media
, Berri said that the new Syria is “on the path to reconciliation with Israel, if it hasn’t already taken steps in that direction.
Syria is moving forward with the Abraham Accords and normalization,” he added, commenting on the Riyadh meetings, the U.S.-Saudi summit, and the participation of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was awarded a “stabilization shield.”
When asked about ways to halt the daily Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon and how far the situation could escalate, Berri replied: “Don’t ask about Israel. Ask the Americans. They’re the ones we signed the ceasefire agreement with, and they’re the ones who should be enforcing it on Israel. The Americans are the primary party responsible for a ceasefire—if they truly want one.”
Lebanon News
Nabih Berri
Parliament Speaker
US
Israel
Attacks
South Lebanon
Syria
Normalization
