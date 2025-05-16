Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts

Lebanon News
16-05-2025 | 02:36
High views
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
2min
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri linked the ongoing escalation in the south to the unprecedented developments in Syria, summarizing his position by saying it all falls under the umbrella of "reconciliation with Israel."

Speaking to Asas Media, Berri said that the new Syria is “on the path to reconciliation with Israel, if it hasn’t already taken steps in that direction. 

Syria is moving forward with the Abraham Accords and normalization,” he added, commenting on the Riyadh meetings, the U.S.-Saudi summit, and the participation of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was awarded a “stabilization shield.”

When asked about ways to halt the daily Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon and how far the situation could escalate, Berri replied: “Don’t ask about Israel. Ask the Americans. They’re the ones we signed the ceasefire agreement with, and they’re the ones who should be enforcing it on Israel. The Americans are the primary party responsible for a ceasefire—if they truly want one.”

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Parliament Speaker

US

Israel

Attacks

South Lebanon

Syria

Normalization

LBCI Next
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
