Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

15-05-2025 | 05:56
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire
Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

Lebanon's Parliament passed a legislative proposal aimed at curbing celebratory gunfire by toughening penalties on those who fire gunshots into the air. 

The approved law increases criminal sanctions against individuals involved in such acts, which have caused numerous injuries and fatalities in recent years. 

Lebanese

Parliament

Law

Penalties

Celebratory

Gunfire

Inmates stage protest inside prison as Parliament considers amnesty bill
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
