Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections

13-05-2025 | 03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
2min
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections

Sixteen municipalities in Baalbek district have secured uncontested wins ahead of Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections, scheduled for Sunday, May 18. Out of 76 municipal councils in the district, only 60 remain in the electoral race.

The municipalities that won unopposed in Baalbek include Flawiye, Bodai, Haour Taala, Laboueh, Mazraat al-Tout, Jabaa, Talya, Zboud, Tawfiqiya, Halbata, Ansar, Qarha, Qlaileh-Harfoush, Jabboule, and Yammoune. 

In addition, 62 mukhtars have won by acclamation out of 293 positions in the district, including the mukhtars of the Baraniyeh neighborhood in Baalbek city.

In Rachaiya district, the municipalities of Yanta, Mdoukha, Bakka, Ain Arab, Haouch, and Kfar Mechki also won unopposed. Mukhtars in towns including Salsata, Kfar Meshki, Mdoukha, Ain Hircha, Ain Arab, Rachaiya El Faouqa, Deir El Aachayer, Bakka, and Haouch were elected unopposed as well.
 
In the Zahle district, the municipalities of Chehabiyeh Al-Faour, Deir El Ghazal, and Massa secured victories without contest. Twenty-three mukhtars were also elected unopposed.

In Lebanon's Western Bekaa district, 106,010 registered voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the municipal and mukhtar elections. 

A total of 959 candidates entered the race, including 725 running for municipal councils and 174 vying for mukhtar positions. 

Additionally, 60 candidates are competing for positions within the elective bodies. The elections were spread across 31 municipalities and 36 localities for the mukhtar elections, with 344 polling stations evenly divided between male and female voters.

Six municipalities secured victories by acclamation, with no contests held in Khiara, Sultan Yaacoub, Mansoura, Baaloul, Zellaya, and Qellaya.
 
Similarly, mukhtar positions in several towns were won unopposed, including Baaloul, Tal Znoub, Bab Maraa, Zellaya, Qellaya, Meidoun, Loussia, and Machgharah El Tahta.

As for elective bodies, uncontested wins were recorded in the localities of Sultan Yaacoub El Tahta, Mansoura, Joub Jannine, Kafraiya, and Ain Zebdeh.

