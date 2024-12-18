Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria

Lebanon News
2024-12-18 | 01:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamiee, announced that the Cabinet has assigned the government’s emergency committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, and the High Relief Commission, and in collaboration with international organizations, to oversee the humanitarian response to the needs of Lebanese citizens who have relocated from Syrian territories and border areas due to recent events.

He emphasized that matters concerning Syrian refugees will remain under the purview and follow-up of the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, and the UNHCR.

Lebanon News

Minister

Ali Hamie

Lebanese

Syria

Cabinet

Humanitarian Needs

LBCI Next
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian Negotiation Commission leader speaks to Lebanon's interior minister to secure release of Syrian political detainees in Lebanese prisons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Displaced Persons Minister: 160,000 Lebanese citizens fled to Syria, and 400,000 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

US, France, and UNIFIL host meeting with Lebanese and Israeli forces in Naqoura - Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:16

Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23

Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-03

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 44,502

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Social Affairs Minister visits Hermel with UNHCR and UNICEF representatives

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More