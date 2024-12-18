Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamiee, announced that the Cabinet has assigned the government’s emergency committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, and the High Relief Commission, and in collaboration with international organizations, to oversee the humanitarian response to the needs of Lebanese citizens who have relocated from Syrian territories and border areas due to recent events.



He emphasized that matters concerning Syrian refugees will remain under the purview and follow-up of the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, and the UNHCR.