Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

Lebanon News
2024-12-28 | 10:12
High views
Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port
Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

Israeli soldiers reportedly vandalized and looted the fishermen's port in Naqoura, located in Lebanon's western sector, on Saturday.  

A group of fishermen had coordinated with UNIFIL forces to access the port and retrieve their boats and belongings. 

However, before the designated timeframe elapsed, Israeli soldiers began firing toward the port, forcing the fishermen to retreat.  

Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
